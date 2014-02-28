FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cyprus to re-submit privatization bill to parliament - government spokesman
February 28, 2014 / 9:27 AM / 4 years ago

Cyprus to re-submit privatization bill to parliament - government spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Demonstrators hold signs and banners outside Cyprus’s parliament as they protest plans by the government to sell off state-owned enterprises, in Nicosia February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andreas Manolis

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cyprus’s government will re-submit privatization legislation to parliament, a spokesman said on Friday, a day after lawmakers rejected the roadmap and put an international bailout program at risk.

Government spokesman Christos Stylianides said legislation, amended to accommodate concerns over workers legacy rights, would be submitted to the House of Representatives on Friday. It was not immediately clear when parliament would reconvene to debate the bill.

Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
