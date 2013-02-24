FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early results show Cypriot conservative chief with strong lead
February 24, 2013 / 4:42 PM / in 5 years

Early results show Cypriot conservative chief with strong lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades took a commanding lead in Sunday’s presidential runoff with a 56.8 percent share of the vote after 10 percent of votes were counted, interior ministry data showed.

Leftist rival Stavros Malas, who is backed by the Communist party AKEL, trailed with a 43.3 share of the vote.

Anastasiades is in favour of a quick bailout deal with European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders to avert a looming Cypriot bankruptcy, while Malas has promised to drive a hard bargain on the austerity terms accompanying a rescue.

Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington

