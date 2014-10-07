Greek Cypriots halt peace talks with Turk Cypriots over gas row

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Greek Cypriots suspended peace talks with Turkish Cypriots on Tuesday in protest at what they called attempts by Turkey to undermine gas exploration off the ethnically divided island.

Political party chiefs endorsed a proposal made by President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday to freeze the dialogue between the two sides’ leaders, government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said. The talks have been conducted sporadically for decades, without result, while a U.N.-monitored ceasefire continues.

Greek Cypriots, who represent Cyprus’s internationally recognized government, say Turkish authorities plan seismic research in seas off the south of the eastern Mediterranean island from Oct. 20. They said this would encroach on their turf in an area authorities have already licensed for gas drilling.

It was “provocative” behavior on the part of Turkey, Christodoulides said in a statement sent to news media.

“The Republic of Cyprus will continue to exercise its sovereign rights within its exclusive economic zone,” he said, referring to an offshore zone earmarked for gas exploration.

There was no immediate Turkish or Turkish Cypriot reaction.

Anastasiades, as Greek Cypriot leader, had been scheduled to meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Dervis Eroglu on Oct. 9.

Italy’s ENI launched drills for gas last month in the southern offshore zone. The Greek Cypriot government says that in a notice last week, Turkey informed mariners it planned research in the same area until the end of the year.

Turkey is the sole patron of a breakaway state in northern Cyprus where Turkish Cypriots live. Cyprus’s two major peoples have lived separately since a 1974 Turkish invasion triggered by a brief coup inspired by the military junta then ruling Greece.

The latest attempt at peacemaking since the ceasefire that took hold four decades ago started in February but the talks have been only intermittent and no progress has been made on deeply divisive issues, ranging from territorial handovers to the future governance of Cyprus in the event of a settlement.