FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cyprus leaders' meeting postponed until next week - government
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
April 29, 2015 / 2:12 PM / 2 years ago

Cyprus leaders' meeting postponed until next week - government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Turkish Cypriot politician Mustafa Akinci delivers a speech to supporters after his election victory in Nicosia, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A first meeting between Mustafa Akinci, the new Turkish Cypriot leader of northern Cyprus, and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has been put off from this Saturday until next week, the Cypriot government said on Wednesday.

Akinci, a moderate leftist, swept to power in a presidential election in northern Cyprus last Sunday on a promise to revive stalled peace talks on the island, split in 1974 in a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Two days later, Anastasiades, who heads Cyprus’s internationally recognized government, said he would introduce unilateral confidence building measures to boost the negotiations, which have been stalled for seven months.

A government official gave no reason for the postponement, but said the meeting would now take place sometime next week.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.