Cyprus leaders' meeting postponed until next week - government

Turkish Cypriot politician Mustafa Akinci delivers a speech to supporters after his election victory in Nicosia, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

NICOSIA (Reuters) - A first meeting between Mustafa Akinci, the new Turkish Cypriot leader of northern Cyprus, and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades has been put off from this Saturday until next week, the Cypriot government said on Wednesday.

Akinci, a moderate leftist, swept to power in a presidential election in northern Cyprus last Sunday on a promise to revive stalled peace talks on the island, split in 1974 in a Turkish invasion triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Two days later, Anastasiades, who heads Cyprus’s internationally recognized government, said he would introduce unilateral confidence building measures to boost the negotiations, which have been stalled for seven months.

A government official gave no reason for the postponement, but said the meeting would now take place sometime next week.