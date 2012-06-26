EU/ECB to start work on Cyprus bailout next week

LONDON (Reuters) - European Commission and European Central Bank officials will head to Cyprus early next week to start work on the island’s bailout program, a euro zone official involved in the scheme said on Tuesday.

An EU commission spokesman said it was not yet clear if the International Monetary Fund would be involved in the bailout, but work on putting a team together to go to Nicosia had already started.

Another euro zone official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the teams would begin their trip early next week.

The mission will be the first chance for the experts to dig into the island’s finances and assess how much aid it needs.

Cyprus became the fifth euro zone country to seek emergency funding from Europe on Monday. It may need a bailout of up to 10 billion euros, over half the size of its economy, officials said on Tuesday.