Cyprus talks a 'last opportunity', Turkey foreign minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - Current talks on reuniting the divided island of Cyprus are a "last opportunity" and five-party negotiations that include Turkey, Greece and the United Nations should start swiftly, Ankara's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment at a joint news conference with his Chinese counterpart in Ankara.

Talks this month on reuniting Cyprus have achieved significant progress and will resume on Nov. 20, the United Nations has said. Cyprus's 800,000 Greek Cypriots and approximately 220,000 Turkish Cypriots live on the divided island with a U.N- patrolled ceasefire line splitting the island east to west. The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.