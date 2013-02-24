FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cypriot conservative chief declares victory in runoff vote
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 24, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 5 years ago

Cypriot conservative chief declares victory in runoff vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Cypriot conservative leader Nicos Anastasiades declared victory in a presidential runoff vote on Sunday after taking an insurmountable lead against his leftist rival.

“It is a clear lead for Mr. Anastasiades,” Tasos Mitsopoulos, Anastasiades’s spokesman, told reporters.

“It is a clear and strong mandate for change, for reform, for our country to exit this vicious circle of crisis.”

Anastasiades took a 57.5 percent share of the vote after 98 percent of the vote was counted, 15 points ahead of rival Stavros Malas, who is backed by the Communist party AKEL.

Anastasiades is in favor of a quick bailout deal with European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders to avert a looming Cypriot bankruptcy, while Malas has promised to drive a hard bargain on the austerity terms accompanying a rescue.

Reporting by Michele Kambas, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.