SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's largest homebuilder, Cyrela Brazil Realty SA (CYRE3.SA), posted third-quarter net profit of 14 million reais, a 90 percent drop over the result a year ago, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of cash generation known as EBITDA, fell to 69 million reais, a drop of 68 percent compared with the same quarter a year earlier.