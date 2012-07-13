FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cytec Industries sees second-quarter profit above estimates
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 13, 2012 / 12:36 PM / in 5 years

Cytec Industries sees second-quarter profit above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc CYT.N gave a second-quarter profit estimate that was well ahead of analysts’ expectations, encouraged by strong performances at its process separation and coating resins businesses.

The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share to $1.55 per share. Analysts expect $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cytec will report its second-quarter results on July 19.

In May, the company started the process of selling its coating resins business, aiming to complete a deal by the end of the current year.

Shares of the company, valued at $2.71 billion, closed at $58.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Reporting by Sunayan Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.