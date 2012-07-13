Cytec Industries sees second-quarter profit above estimates

(Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker Cytec Industries Inc CYT.N gave a second-quarter profit estimate that was well ahead of analysts’ expectations, encouraged by strong performances at its process separation and coating resins businesses.

The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 per share to $1.55 per share. Analysts expect $1.05 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Cytec will report its second-quarter results on July 19.

In May, the company started the process of selling its coating resins business, aiming to complete a deal by the end of the current year.

Shares of the company, valued at $2.71 billion, closed at $58.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.