CytRx cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage study
January 8, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

CytRx cancer drug shows promise in mid-stage study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - CytRx Corp said its cancer drug was effective against a type of skin cancer in HIV+ patients, sending its shares up 13 percent before the bell.

Interim data from an ongoing mid-stage study showed that the drug, aldoxorubicin, stopped tumor growth in HIV+ patients suffering from Kaposi’s Sarcoma, the company said on Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on enrolling new patients in all clinical trials of aldoxorubicin in November, after a patient died.

Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

