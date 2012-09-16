FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland bans Czech alcohol after deaths
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2012 / 1:17 PM / in 5 years

Poland bans Czech alcohol after deaths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has banned the sale of strong drink from the Czech Republic after 19 deaths attributed to the consumption of bootleg spirits containing poisonous methanol in the neighboring country, health authorities said on Sunday.

“The Chief Health Inspectorate has issued a one-month ban on the sale in Poland of all alcoholic beverages from the Czech Republic with the exception of wine and beer,” PAP news agency reported a Health Ministry statement as saying.

It did not say whether any Poles had been directly affected by the tainted drinks. The Czech Republic on Friday banned indefinitely the sale of liquor with more than 20 percent alcohol.

Reporting by Rob Strybel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.