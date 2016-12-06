FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Please do touch! Exhibition for blind opens in Prague
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
#Arts
December 6, 2016 / 10:50 PM / 9 months ago

Please do touch! Exhibition for blind opens in Prague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Blind people touch sculptures during a special exhibition for people with visual disabilities in Prague, Czech Republic, December 5, 2016.David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An exhibition aimed at blind people has opened in Prague, inviting visitors to touch artwork and enjoy pieces they would normally only read or hear about.

The artworks have been provided by the Czech National Gallery, with some provided by the artists directly, and are made out of a variety of materials such as metal, wood, glass or plastic.

"This exhibition is special because it allows touching the originals of sculptors' pieces which is unusual in galleries," curator Jana Klimova said.

"Everywhere there are signs 'Please don't touch' and the motto of this exhibition is just the opposite – 'Touch, please'."

The exhibition is free and open to all. Sighted people are encouraged to cover their eyes and experience the art that way.

 

Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
