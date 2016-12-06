Please do touch! Exhibition for blind opens in Prague

Blind people touch sculptures during a special exhibition for people with visual disabilities in Prague, Czech Republic, December 5, 2016.

PRAGUE (Reuters) - An exhibition aimed at blind people has opened in Prague, inviting visitors to touch artwork and enjoy pieces they would normally only read or hear about.

The artworks have been provided by the Czech National Gallery, with some provided by the artists directly, and are made out of a variety of materials such as metal, wood, glass or plastic.

"This exhibition is special because it allows touching the originals of sculptors' pieces which is unusual in galleries," curator Jana Klimova said.

"Everywhere there are signs 'Please don't touch' and the motto of this exhibition is just the opposite – 'Touch, please'."

The exhibition is free and open to all. Sighted people are encouraged to cover their eyes and experience the art that way.