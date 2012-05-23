Czech government commits to tax rises to cut deficit: sources

Protesters march during a demonstration by the Czech Trade Union, which is opposing the Czech government's reforms in Prague May 22, 2012. The signs read: "Stop the government". REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic’s revamped cabinet committed on Wednesday to push ahead with plans to raise the sales tax from next year and introduce a tax on top earners, extending an austerity drive that has sparked public anger.

Two cabinet sources said the government approved the tax measures, which also include scrapping a cap on state health insurance contributions and raising the tax on real estate transfers.

The measures, announced last month, will now head to the lower house where Prime Minister Petr Necas’s government will face its stiffest test yet to push ahead with budget plans that have sharply cut the deficit, to near the EU limit of 3 percent of GDP, but helped push the country into recession. Compromises may be needed.

The austerity package, which is designed to generate 105.7 billion crowns ($5.35 billion) in new income in 2013-2016, will see the two value-added tax rates rise by 1 percentage point to 15 percent and 21 percent from next year until 2015.

It will also see the introduction of a 7 percent “solidarity tax” on people making more than 100,000 crowns ($5,100) per month, or four times the average salary.

The government aims to cut the fiscal deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product next year, 1.9 percent in 2014 and 0.9 percent in 2015.

It was set to hold a news conference later on Wednesday.

The cabinet almost collapsed last month after a split in the smallest of the three coalition parties, but Necas managed to maintain a slim parliamentary majority with a handful of deputies from the broken-up party.

The measures were agreed last month as part of a plan worked out between the leaders of a three-party ruling coalition that dissolved shortly after and halfway through a four-year term.

Necas’s centre-right government survived a confidence vote on April 27 with the help of breakaway deputies from former ruling party Public Affairs, which had been thrown out of the government when one of its leaders was convicted of bribing party colleagues.

But the revamped coalition only gives the government exactly half of the seats in the 200-member lower house, making it necessary to convince some independent deputies to support the tax plans - which is still not certain.

The ruling parties’ popularity has plummeted following years of budget savings and tax rises that have hit many workers’ pockets and hurt domestic demand. The largest anti-government rally in the country’s post-communist time took place in April.

But the measures have brought the budget deficit near the EU ceiling of 3 percent of annual output and won investor praise.

($1 = 19.7676 Czech crowns)