Czech cabinet approves 2014 budget, parliament approval uncertain

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech caretaker cabinet has approved a 2014 draft budget envisaging a deficit of less than 3 percent of economic output, a government official told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, it is unclear if the budget will make it through parliament as the lower house has been dissolved and may not reconvene for weeks now that an early election has been called for October 25-26.

The new parliament could reject the budget or delay its approval, which could restrict spending in early 2014.

The draft adopted by the interim, left-leaning government foresees economic growth of 1.3 percent, up from a previous outlook of 0.8 percent, leading to a rise in forecast revenue. The budget plan envisages a deficit of 112 billion crowns ($5.8 billion).

The previous center-right government, which collapsed amid a graft and illegal surveillance scandal in June, had planned 17 billion crowns less in revenue and 24 billion less in spending, and a deficit of 105 billion, former Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek was quoted as saying in the daily Mlada fronta Dnes on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok was due to hold a news conference after the cabinet meeting ends later on Wednesday.

($1 = 19.1847 Czech crowns)