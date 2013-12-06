Czech parliament approves 2014 budget gap of just below 3 percent of GDP

Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok arrives to tender the resignation of his cabinet to President Milos Zeman (not pictured) at the Prague Castle in Prague August 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The lower house of the Czech parliament approved the 2014 state budget draft in the first of three readings on Friday, setting a slightly higher deficit target than this year but still within EU deficit rules.

The proposed central budget gap of 112 billion crowns ($5.57 billion) would put the overall public sector deficit, which also covers regional governments and other public funding, just below the European Union’s official ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

The lower house approved the draft by 133 votes to 33 and the budget is expected to easily pass final approval although that is not seen until late December at the earliest.

The budget assumes economic growth of 1.3 percent in 2014 as the Czech Republic rebounds after an expected 1.1 percent contraction this year.

The Czech central bank’s recent move to intervene in the currency market to weaken the crown for the first time in more than a decade in a bid to stave off deflation is expected to boost exports and help turn the east European economy around.

“I had been a little worried the forecast was overly optimistic,” Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok told parliament ahead of the vote.

“After events since September, most importantly the central bank decision on depreciating the crown, but also the development of leading indicators, I can say I am calm.”

Rusnok has led an interim government since July, following the collapse of a center-right cabinet. The center-left Social Democrats won an election in October with a slim margin and are expected to form a coalition government with two centrist parties in the next few weeks.

Center-left parties backed the budget in order to allow its final approval before the end of the year and avoid more restrictive provisional financing which would kick in if the budget was not approved in time.

Czech public sector deficits over the past few years have been smaller than estimated in the annual budget and Rusnok said that could help the country end an excessive deficit procedure it has been subject to from the European Commission.

Under EU rules, if a country’s deficit breaches 3 percent of GDP it has to come up with a plan to reduce the deficit to sustainable levels or face penalties.

LOW DEBT

The Czech Republic has benefitted from relatively low debt at around 48 percent of GDP this year and has faced no pressure when refinancing maturing bonds. Next year, it needs to refinance domestic bonds as well as 3 billion euros in Eurobonds.

The draft budget sees no changes in taxes and expects annual revenue of 1.10 trillion crowns, up from 1.09 trillion approved for this year.

The deficit for this year was set at 100 billion crowns. The Finance Ministry said on Monday that it does not expect to exceed this target. Rusnok had earlier said the final deficit would be “substantially” lower.

($1 = 20.0984 Czech crowns)