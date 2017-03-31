FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Czech divers search for new depths in world's deepest cave
#Environment
March 31, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

Czech divers search for new depths in world's deepest cave

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Undated handout photo of a diver searching for a new record depth at Hranice Abyss, already identified as the world's deepest underwater cave, near Hranice, Czech Republic. Czech Speleological Society/Handout via REUTERS

(This March 31 story, corrects paragraph 7 to say Cani dived to 180 meters, not 200 meters, adds Starnawski dive to 265 meters)

(Reuters) - Czech divers are preparing to search the world's deepest underwater cave again to see if there is more to be discovered from its already record-breaking depths. 

Last September researchers identified the flooded limestone cave, called Hranicka Propast and located 300km (186 miles) east of Prague, as the deepest of its kind when they reached 404 meters below Earth's surface.
Access to the underwater part of the cave is inside a gorge nestled within a forest.
Exploration was halted then because the cord of a submersible robot used for the expedition was not enough to reach the bottom of the cave, Michal Guba from the Czech Speleological Society said.
The mini-submarine then got tangled in its cords on its way up and it has remained in the water, diver David Cani said, adding it could be hopefully retrieved in April.
The cave, which has become tourist attraction, is not accessible during winter.
Cani went as deep as 180 meters, while fellow diver Krzysztof Starnawski reached a depth of 265 meters in a separate dive, according to Gupa, leaving the rest of the journey to a robot.
"It is dark, gloomy there, but I had a euphoric feeling when I got there," Cani said, referring to the complete darkness of the underwater cave.
"The rock (of the cave) goes 1.2 kilometers deep, (but) if we reach 500 meters, we will be happy too."
Until now, Italy's Pozzo del Merro was considered the world's deepest flooded cave at 392 meters.

Reporting by Jiri Skacel; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Vin Shahrestani

