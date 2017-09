Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok (R) tenders the resignation of his cabinet to President Milos Zeman at the Prague Castle in Prague August 13, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint Jiri Rusnok, who led a caretaker government until January, to the central bank board on Wednesday February 5, the president’s office said.

The appointment was expected after Zeman had earlier said he would name Rusnok to succeed Eva Zamrazilova, whose six-year term ends in March.