Czech central bank posts $3.7 billion 2013 profit after FX interventions

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech central bank reported a preliminary 73.16 billion crown ($3.65 billion) profit for 2013, boosted by foreign exchange interventions to weaken the crown currency, the bank said on Monday.

The central bank said it would use the profit - equal to nearly 2 percent of gross domestic product - to offset some of the 123.57 billion crowns in loses retained on its balance sheet from previous years.

The bank bought 7.5 billion euros via interventions in November, thereby weakening the crown in order to avert a threat of deflation. It held the equivalent of 40.72 billion euros worth of foreign currency reserves at the end of 2013.

A weaker crown boosts the value of foreign currency reserves the bank holds and thus improves its bottom line.

Apart from exchange rate changes, major factors for the bank’s profit and loss are income from securities that the reserves are invested in, and revenue and costs related to monetary policy transactions with banks, such as interest paid on deposits.

The bank does not transfer its profits to the state budget.

When the crown firms, for example after the bank ends its interventions, it will book a loss from the lower valuation of the foreign currency holdings.

The crown traded at 27.37 to the euro on Monday, on the weak side of the level of around 27 which the bank set as a guideline.

The interventions have knocked the crown down 6 percent versus the euro, from 25.7, before the central bank’s November 7 decision to use the exchange rate as an additional monetary policy tool.

($1 = 20.0526 Czech crowns)