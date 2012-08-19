FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech central banker: no need yet for non-standard steps
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 19, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Czech central banker: no need yet for non-standard steps

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - There is no reason to deploy unconventional monetary policy tools to support the recession-hit Czech economy for the time being, central banker Lubomir Lizal said on Sunday.

But he said he agreed with Vice Governor Vladimir Tomsik who said last week that delaying cutting interest rates further from the current record low 0.5 percent would create the risk of having to ease more sharply later.

“It (sharper easing steps) can either be a more dynamic decline in the interest rate, or it can be some non-standard measures, non-standard monetary policy,” Lizal said in a TV debate on public channel CT24.

“However, I would not open this (using non-standard measures) yet because there is no reason for it for the time being.”

The Czech economy began shrinking towards the end of last year as government efforts to cut the budget deficit hit consumption and investment.

Major central banks have adopted various measures to pump extra money into the economy, such as long-term loans to banks and outright purchases of securities from the market, after running out of scope to cut official interest rates.

The Czech central bank kept its two-week repo rate on hold on August 2, with Lizal and Tomsik voting in minority for a cut to 0.25 percent.

At that meeting central bankers had a new staff forecast at their disposal which projected a worse economic performance than the previous outlook and a steeper decline in market interest rates, implying a negative two-week repo rate next year.

Tomsik had said following that meeting the bank was ready to use any tools, whether conventional or unconventional, to meet its rate outlook, crucial for its inflation forecast.

But he did not specify whether a negative repo rate was a real possibility or whether the bank would prefer to try other ways to drive down borrowing costs.

Lizal also said in the TV debate the bank may have to cut its gross domestic product outlook further, after the second quarter preliminary GDP estimate showed a 1.2 percent annual contraction, much worse than the bank’s expectations of a 0.4 percent drop.

Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.