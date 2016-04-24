FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank has many tools, including negative rates: governor
April 24, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

Czech central bank has many tools, including negative rates: governor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Czech Republic's National Bank Governor Miroslav Singer answers questions during a news conference in Prague September 27, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech National Bank (CNB) has many tools at its disposal - including negative interest rates - to face possible speculative money inflows after it exits from its weak crown policy, CNB Governor Miroslav Singer was quoted as saying.

The central bank has prevented the crown from strengthening beyond the level of 27 crowns per euro since November 2013, when it launched the policy in order to avert the risk of deflation and help the economy emerge from recession.

CNB would maintain this policy into 2017 and it expects the exit to come closer to the middle of that year, the bank’s board said after its last policy meeting on March 31, where it also reopened the debate on possible introduction of negative rates.

“(We have) an incredible lot of stuff, including negative interest rates,” Singer said in an interview for weekly magazine Euro, when asked what the bank could do against speculative pressures on the crown.

“We said that we were ready to intervene without a limit. The volume of euros bought corresponds with what the economy and European (Union) funds generate,” Singer said in the interview to be published on Monday.

Several members of the seven-strong board, including Singer, have said that the likelihood of the bank implementing negative interest rates was low.

Central banker Jiri Rusnok, already tipped by President Milos Zeman to succeed Singer at the helm of the CNB in July, said on Friday that he saw a low chance that the bank would need to adjust its crown cap to a weaker level.

The CNB will hold its next policy meeting on May 5.

Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
