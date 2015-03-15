Czech central banker swipes back at president's policy criticism: website

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A senior Czech central banker has derided President Milos Zeman’s criticism of efforts to keep the crown currency weak, emphasizing the bank’s independence in deciding monetary policy.

“Concerning the president, I have heard so many illogical, inconsistent and I would say even comically wrong arguments that I cannot force myself to begin taking them seriously,” Vice Governor Mojmir Hampl told news website www.hlidacipes.org.

Zeman’s criticism, published on Sunday, is unusual in the central European country where the bank’s independence has been widely respected. His opposition has not swayed the bank’s policy, but it did briefly send the crown currency higher earlier this year.

Zeman, who appoints the bank’s board, has repeatedly opposed its pledge to intervene if needed to keep the crown from firming above 27 per euro, a policy aimed at fending off deflation.

The bank has held the pledge since 2013 and expects to retain the policy at least until the second half of 2016.

Hampl was appointed by previous euroskeptic president Vaclav Klaus and is serving his second and final six-year term, running out in December 2018.

In the longer term, Zeman’s views -- including support for euro adoption -- will have an impact because the president appoints the bank’s seven-member board.

He has already said, more than 15 months before current Governor Miroslav Singer’s term ends in mid-2016, that his pick for next governor would be Jiri Rusnok, board member since last year.

Rusnok is a long-time Zeman ally but he has held the bank’s line on the weak crown policy.

Hampl said the bank was independent and political comments would not force its hand.

“President Zeman is a politician. His comments are not much different from the simple monetary populism which we have repeatedly heard since November 2013” when the bank introduced the currency policy, Hampl said.

“In this respect I am giving it a yawn, because there is a clear division of roles: the central bank and the political elite are something completely different.”