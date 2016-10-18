Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama gestures during his visit in Prague, Czech Republic, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Supporters of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama react during his visit in Prague, Czech Republic, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A man adjusts a ceremonial scarf on a poster of Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and late Czech President Vaclav Havel in Prague, Czech Republic, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Tibet's exiled spiritual leader the Dalai Lama waves at his supporters during his visit in Prague, Czech Republic, October 17, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE A Czech minister and senior parliamentary officials held a private meeting with exiled Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Tuesday, risking retaliation from China just as the government is trying to boost ties with Beijing.

The Dalai Lama met Culture Minister Daniel Herman and deputy speakers of both houses of parliament during a trip to attend an annual conference set up by the late Vaclav Havel, the country's first president who had close personal links with the 80-year old monk and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Herman, lower house Deputy Speaker Jan Bartosek and Senate Deputy Speaker Miluse Horska are all affiliated to the Christian Democrats, the junior partner in the center-left ruling coalition, and the meeting was labeled as private.

The foreign ministry said in a statement that government followed a policy respecting China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and supported opening a dialogue between the authorities and the Tibetan community.

China usually scolds countries for giving any recognition to the Dalai Lama, whom it accuses of promoting independence for the Himalayan region.

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday, for example, it would retaliate after Slovakian President Andrej Kiska the Dalai Lama.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)