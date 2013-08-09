FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech central bank trims 2013 budget gap, debt forecast outlook
August 9, 2013 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

Czech central bank trims 2013 budget gap, debt forecast outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech central bank lowered on Friday its forecast for the 2013 public sector deficit to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2.4 percent.

It trimmed its outlook for the 2014 deficit to 2.0 percent of economic output from a previous forecast of 2.2 percent. In 2015 the Czech central bank sees the public sector deficit at 2.3 percent.

The bank also cut its outlook for the 2013 public debt to 47.2 percent of GDP from a previous expectation of 48.1 percent.

In the 2014 the Czech central bank assumes the debt level should reach 48.0 percent of GDP, down from 48.5 percent forecast earlier.

In the 2015 the Czech central bank expects the debt level to reach 48.1 percent of GDP.

Reporting by Mirka Krufova, editing by Jason Hovet

