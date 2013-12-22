Czech party chief says he should be finance minister in potential coalition

Andrej Babis, leader of the ANO movement, smiles during a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague October 26, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The leader of one of the Czech parties negotiating to form a coalition government said on Sunday he should hold two positions in the new government, as finance minister and as vice premier.

ANO party chairman Andrej Babis said on Sunday he should get the two positions, which would give his party one less member in the proposed cabinet than it had first sought. The distribution of ministries has yet to be agreed by the coalition.

The Social Democrats, led by the prospective prime minister, Bohuslav Sobotka, are slated to have eight members. The Social Democrats won the most votes in an October snap election after a bribery and spying scandal brought down the Czech Republic’s centre-right coalition in June.

ANO would get six positions, rather than the seven it had originally sought, Babis said. The third party, the Christian Democrats, agreed on Saturday to take three positions in the proposed government, including the Agriculture Ministry it had asked for.

“We will be six (members of government), because I should be the vice-prime minister and finance minister,” Babis said on Czech television.

Babis, 59, who owns chemicals and media companies worth $2 billion (1.2 billion pounds) according to Forbes magazine, won 18.7 percent of the vote in October election, despite his widely reported past under Communism.

He was a Communist Party member but denies having been an informant for the Statni bezpecnost (StB), the Czechoslovak secret police. He admits only to having met agents when he worked for a trading firm in the 1980s.

The three parties, who hold 111 out of 200 seats in parliament, have already agreed on their policy program. They pledge to keep budget deficits below the EU’s limit of 3 percent of gross domestic product while trying to boost growth.

The Czech Republic is run now by a caretaker government, which lacks a mandate to push through any major legislation as the economy tries to recover from a record-length recession.