Straight-shooter prosecutors shake Czech political scene

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Six years after he was thrown off a high-profile bribery trial and sacked from his job, Czech High State Prosecutor Ivo Istvan is now on the verge of toppling the government with the Czech Republic’s biggest ever sleaze case.

The dead-pan 45-year-old jumped into the spotlight on Friday when he announced his team had charged seven people for crimes of either corruption or abuse of power, including the right-hand confidant of Prime Minister Petr Necas.

The case has shaken the country of 10 million, where a legacy of pro-democracy dissidents who toppled Communism in 1989 has been shoved aside by sleaze-tainted, back-room deals that have enriched politicians and their friends in business.

But it also marks the rise of a team of prosecutors who have taken on public officials in bribery, embezzlement and other cases in what transparency advocates said could lead to a transformation of the young democracy.

Istvan said he was just doing his job.

“I consider this a routine case. It is a case that landed on my desk and I had to cope with it somehow,” he told Reuters.

After earlier brushing off suggestions at a news conference that he and his team may need bodyguards, he said:

“It is not a matter of being brave. Simply, the police does its job and the prosecutor does his. It is the way it should be and it would be wrong if we were scared.”

In a sign of how deep prosecutors suspected corrupt ties had spread, they moved the investigation of the mostly Prague-based case to Istvan’s office in the provincial Moravian town Olomouc.

According to Petr Sereda, director of serious economic and financial crimes there, it was due to “suspicions of criminal activity by, among others, prosecutors from the high state prosecutor’s office in Prague”.

The Czechs are hardly alone among the European Union’s eastern countries in struggling to crack down on graft.

Anti-corruption rallies have helped bring down governments in Slovenia and Bulgaria this year. Last year in Romania, former Prime Minister Adrian Nastase was jailed for graft.

But while many countries continue to improve, the Czech Republic has languished in public perception of corruption, ranking 54th out of 174 countries last year.

“JUSTICE MAFIA”

At the heart of the matter has been a battle for the leadership of the prosecutor’s office against a group Czech media have dubbed the “justice mafia” for stopping high-profile cases against prominent politicians.

That conflict escalated in 2010 when Necas’s government appointed Pavel Zeman as Supreme State Prosecutor. Zeman, who is Istvan’s boss, then oversaw a huge shake-up among prosecutors, leading to an increase in investigations.

The biggest sign that things were changing came last year when high state prosecutor Lenka Bradacova, a stern brunette whose wardrobe favors the severe mood of a noir novel, charged regional governor David Rath for accepting a bribe after police caught him with 7 million Czech crowns ($360,000) in bank notes stuffed in a wine box.

Rath, who is remanded in custody, has said he is innocent.

Since then, prosecutors have opened other investigations into fraud allegations against officials from Usti nad Labem in northern Bohemia to Brno in southeast Moravia.

Radim Bures, project manager at anti-corruption advocate Transparency International, said it was a shift in justice.

“You (could) have three or four people who could effectively block this very small number of sensitive cases,” he said. “Apparently that has changed.”

It is ironic that Necas may become the victim of a system his cabinet has helped to clean up. Activists have praised some of the government’s steps to boost transparency in tenders and make the judiciary more independent.

When Istvan was fired in 2007, he told Czech media he had informed then Justice Minister Jiri Pospisil that his office had faced pressure to drop a bribery case against then deputy Prime Minister Jiri Cunek.

Under a proposal from Istvan’s then boss, Supreme State Prosecutor Renata Vesecka, Pospisil dismissed Istvan and the case against Cunek was later dropped. Istvan successfully sued to get his job back.

Pospisil reinstated him and was himself later dismissed. On Friday, he said the judiciary was now independent enough to work.

“Since the Cunek case, there hasn’t been a case here where the public would have the opinion that someone is putting pressure on (officials) or that it would be swept under the carpet,” Pospisil told Reuters.

For his part, Istvan, a golf enthusiast whose feathered blonde haircut evokes a 1980s rock video, is holding no grudges.

“I returned to my post three years ago and the episode is far behind me,” he said. ($1 = 19.3289 Czech crowns)