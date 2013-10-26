FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Table: Center-left Social Democrats lead vote in Czech election
#World News
October 26, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

Table: Center-left Social Democrats lead vote in Czech election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The center-left Social Democrats led the vote in the Czech parliamentary election on Saturday with around 95 percent of polling stations across the country reporting.

Pre-election polls had predicted the Social Democrats would win about 25 percent of the vote with Czechs punishing center-right parties that ruled for most of the past seven years for austerity policies and a series of graft scandals.

Parties must win at least 5 percent of the vote to enter parliament. The following are the latest election results for the leading parties:

CSSD -- 20.8 pct

KSCM -- 15.2 pct

TOP09 -- 11.5 pct

ODS -- 7.5 pct

ANO 2011 -- 18.7 pct

Usvit -- 7.0 pct

SPOZ -- 1.5 pct

Greens -- 3.0 pct

KDU-CSL -- 6.9 pct

The parties are:

- The Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) - left

- The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) - far left

- Civic Democratic Party (ODS) - right, liberal-conservative

- TOP09 - conservative

- Citizens’ Rights Party - the Zemanites (SPOZ) - center-left, connected to President Milos Zeman

- ANO 2011 - center-right party run by billionaire food and agricultural businessman Andrej Babis; ANO means ‘yes’ in Czech

- Usvit (Dawn) - direct democracy movement, set up by Czech-Japanese entrepreneur and senator Tomio Okamura

- The Greens - environmentalist, centrist

- Christian Democratic Union-Czechoslovak People’s Party (KDU-CSL) - centrist

Reporting by Prague newsroom; Editing by Michael Kahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
