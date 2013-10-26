Table: Center-left Social Democrats lead vote in Czech election

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The center-left Social Democrats led the vote in the Czech parliamentary election on Saturday with around 95 percent of polling stations across the country reporting.
Pre-election polls had predicted the Social Democrats would win about 25 percent of the vote with Czechs punishing center-right parties that ruled for most of the past seven years for austerity policies and a series of graft scandals.
Parties must win at least 5 percent of the vote to enter parliament. The following are the latest election results for the leading parties:
CSSD -- 20.8 pct
KSCM -- 15.2 pct
TOP09 -- 11.5 pct
ODS -- 7.5 pct
ANO 2011 -- 18.7 pct
Usvit -- 7.0 pct
SPOZ -- 1.5 pct
Greens -- 3.0 pct
KDU-CSL -- 6.9 pct
The parties are:
- The Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) - left
- The Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia (KSCM) - far left
- Civic Democratic Party (ODS) - right, liberal-conservative
- TOP09 - conservative
- Citizens’ Rights Party - the Zemanites (SPOZ) - center-left, connected to President Milos Zeman
- ANO 2011 - center-right party run by billionaire food and agricultural businessman Andrej Babis; ANO means ‘yes’ in Czech
- Usvit (Dawn) - direct democracy movement, set up by Czech-Japanese entrepreneur and senator Tomio Okamura
- The Greens - environmentalist, centrist
- Christian Democratic Union-Czechoslovak People’s Party (KDU-CSL) - centrist
