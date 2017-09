Czech Social Democratic Party (CSSD) leader Bohuslav Sobotka speaks during a news conference at their election headquarters after the country's early general election in Prague October 26, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Social Democrat leader Bohuslav Sobotka said he expected tough talks with other parties on forming a minority or coalition government after winning less of a parliamentary election vote than expected on Saturday.

The left-leaning Social Democrat party was leading the count with 21.6 percent after 66 percent of polling stations had reported. Seven parties were on course to win seats.