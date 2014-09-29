'Foolish' to rely on undisrupted gas via Ukraine this winter-Czech energy envoy

Valves and pipelines are seen at the gas cavern storage in Haje, near the village of Jesenice in central Bohemia September 9, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - It is foolish to expect gas to flow as usual through Ukraine this winter and Europe must brace for disruption along the route that typically carries almost half of Russia’s exports to the European Union, a top Czech energy official said on Monday.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern European Investment Summit, Czech energy security ambassador Vaclav Bartuska said he doubted a ceasefire between the Ukraine government and Russian-backed separatists would hold through the winter, making it likely that fighting will block deliveries at some point.

“I would say it would be foolish to expect business as usual this winter vis-à-vis transit through Ukraine,” said Bartuska, who has served as the EU country’s top energy envoy for the past eight years.

“Our baseline scenario for this winter is that there will be no gas through Ukraine, no transit this winter. That is the baseline scenario, that is the expectation.”

Russia cut off gas supplies to Ukraine in June because of a row over Ukraine’s unpaid gas bill, which followed Moscow’s annexation of Crimea and fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Transit through Ukraine has continued, although Gazprom, Russia’s top natural gas producer, has significantly decreased deliveries to Europe via Ukraine, electing to supply its customers through alternative routes.

Bartuska said the Czechs had learned their lesson from a pricing dispute in the winter of 2009, when Russians stopped supplies via Ukraine, leaving much of central and southeastern Europe scrambling for gas in freezing temperatures.

New pipeline links have allowed some countries in the region such as the Czech Republic to access western markets as well as the Nord Stream pipeline, which brings gas from Russia to Europe via Germany and bypasses Ukraine, he added.

”For the Czech Republic ... no transit through Ukraine is something we can live with,“ Bartuska said. ”It will be difficult for some countries especially in the south and eastern part of Europe.

“Bulgaria and Hungary from the (EU) member states could be most hit. From the non-members, Moldova and Serbia will probably be most hit.”

On Friday, Ukraine and Russia moved closer to a deal that would guarantee Kiev at least 5 billion cubic meters of gas for the next six months if Ukraine made pre-payments.

But on Saturday, Gazprom warned of possible disruptions of Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine next winter, due to low volumes of the fuel in Ukrainian gas storage facilities.

Bartuska downplayed the potential pricing deal following European Union-brokered talks, saying what was happening in Ukraine following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and fighting in the east was not an energy crisis but a war that will continue to threaten security of supply.

“We have to expect no transit through Ukraine simply because what is happening is no energy crisis, this is real war,” Bartuska said. “It only became much worse ever since March.”

TOTAL CUT OFF

A less likely scenario would be a complete shutdown of all Russian gas flows to Europe, which Bartuska said would badly hurt Russia’s standing with its big European customers Germany, France and Italy.

“That would probably mean a very difficult winter or two for Europe but also the end of Russian gas in Europe, I would say, for a generation. If they want to go that way, it is their choice,” Bartuska said.

The country, with annual consumption of 7-8 billion cubic meters, has filled its storage of 3.3 billion to 99 percent, which Bartuska said would be enough to scrape through the winter in an emergency involving some supply restrictions.

Bartuska has been more skeptical about relying on Russian supplies than some in the main ruling center-left Social Democrat party, which has a faction promoting business links with Russia.

Industry and Trade Minister Jan Mladek said earlier this month that he has had no signals of an impeding cut - although it could not be ruled out given the situation in Ukraine.