Czech opposition chief sees euro adoption around 2020
April 25, 2013 / 2:51 PM / in 4 years

Czech opposition chief sees euro adoption around 2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech Republic may adopt the euro around the year 2020, opposition leader Bohuslav Sobotka, who is the favorite to become prime minister after next year’s election, said on Thursday.

“If the next government sets the adoption date for the common European currency, and we would strive for that, I believe the Czech Republic could be using the euro around 2020,” Sobotka told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference on European policies.

The Czech Republic does not have any euro adoption target date and the issue has been put aside since the beginning of the euro zone debt crisis.

Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, writing by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
