Czech government approves extending lease of Gripen fighter jets: source
March 12, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 4 years ago

Czech government approves extending lease of Gripen fighter jets: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government agreed on Wednesday to extend a lease of Swedish-made Jas-39 Gripen fighter jets until 2027 to secure defense needs, a government source said, confirming a report by news agency CTK.

The Czechs, a central European NATO member country, have had 14 supersonic Gripen planes since 2004 but were nearing the end of the lease contract.

A government spokesman declined to comment, saying the defense ministry would hold a news conference on the matter later on Wednesday.

Reporting by Robert Muller

