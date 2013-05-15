FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Czech recession deepens in first quarter, crown falls
May 15, 2013 / 8:15 AM / in 4 years

Czech recession deepens in first quarter, crown falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech economy shrank by a surprising 0.8 percent in the first quarter as recession in the euro zone severely hit some export-oriented industries, mainly the car sector.

The drop far exceeded market expectations of a mere 0.1 percent quarterly dip, and poured cold water on hopes the economy may slowly be crawling out of its longest recession in two decades.

The Czech Statistics Bureau said the year-on-year decline deepened to 1.9 percent.

“The fall in foreign demand was shown mainly in lower value-added creation in export-oriented sectors, the most affected was vehicle production. Lower investment activity led to a further drop in construction,” the statistics office said.

The central European country of 10.5 million is highly industrialized and highly dependent on exports, mainly of machinery including cars and car parts. Key exporter Skoda has reported falling sales, but partly attributed it to a switch to the production of a new model.

The statistics office said domestic demand, long depressed by low confidence in future growth and government austerity, was no longer the main driver of the decline.

The crown slumped to the weakest level since November 2011 after the data. It was later at 25.89.

The figures lag the central bank’s forecast, and raise the question of whether possible further easing of monetary policy may be needed.

The bank, which cut its main interest rate to 0.05 percent in November, has said further action would come in the form of interventions against the market, but its governing board has been disunited over the urgency of such action..

Reporting by Jan Lopatka

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
