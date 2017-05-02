The leader of ANO party Andrej Babis answers questions from the media after the regional elections in Prague, Czech Republic, October 8, 2016. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis said he was surprised by the prime minister's decision for the government to resign over a dispute in the cabinet between the two rivals, adding the best solution would be for it to stay in place until October elections, media reported on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday the resignation could be followed by a reformation of the cabinet with the same three-party center-left coalition but without Babis - or could lead to an early national election.

"It is really a big surprise. I don't understand it. With this move the prime minister is destroying one of most successful governments following the revolution (that ended communism in 1989)," news website Aktualne.cz quoted Babis as saying while on a trip outside of the capital.

