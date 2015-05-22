Czech opposition brings no-confidence vote over finance minister

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech government will face a no-confidence vote on May 26, the chamber’s website showed on Friday, but the center-left administration has a majority in the lower house that should enable it to survive.

Opposition parties are challenging the government after the ruling parties voted against ending state support for the rapeseed business, where Finance Minister Andrej Babis has a financial interest.

The government controls 111 seats in the 200-seat lower house of parliament. The no-confidence motion is the first the opposition has brought since the government took office in January 2014.