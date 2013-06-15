FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court keeps Czech PM's aide in custody in scandal
#World News
June 15, 2013 / 12:01 PM / in 4 years

Court keeps Czech PM's aide in custody in scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (Reuters) - A Czech court ruled on Saturday that a close aide to Prime Minister Petr Necas must stay in custody pending an investigation into charges against her of corruption and abuse of power, her defense lawyer said.

The decision is a blow to Necas, who has been facing growing pressure to quit over a scandal centered on accusations that the aide was involved in offering bribes to win loyalty from political opponents, and organizing illegal surveillance.

The lawyer of aide Jana Nagyova has said she could explain her actions.

Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Michael Winfrey

