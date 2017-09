Court keeps Czech PM's aide in custody in scandal

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (Reuters) - A Czech court ruled on Saturday that a close aide to Prime Minister Petr Necas must stay in custody pending an investigation into charges against her of corruption and abuse of power, her defense lawyer said.

The decision is a blow to Necas, who has been facing growing pressure to quit over a scandal centered on accusations that the aide was involved in offering bribes to win loyalty from political opponents, and organizing illegal surveillance.

The lawyer of aide Jana Nagyova has said she could explain her actions.