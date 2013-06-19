Czech ruling party backs speaker to be first woman PM

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The ruling Czech Civic Democrats have proposed Miroslava Nemcova as the next prime minister following the resignation of Petr Necas in a corruption scandal, the party said on Wednesday.

Nemcova, speaker of the lower house of parliament, would be the central European country’s first woman prime minister, but the center-right party needs the consent of their coalition partners and President Milos Zeman to have her lead the cabinet.

The deputy chief of conservative coalition partner TOP09, said he respected Nemcova, 60, but saw a problem in finding a replacement for her as speaker - suggesting there may still be some horse-trading ahead.

If the parties fail to agree among themselves and with Zeman, or if they fail to find enough support in the fractious parliament, the country may hold an early election before the parliament’s four-year term ends in May next year.

“The Civic Democrats consider Miroslava Nemcova to be an experienced politician with a moral and political credit, to be a woman with anchored political opinions and a politician able to represent our country abroad,” acting party chief Martin Kuba told reporters.

Necas stepped down on Monday, taking the entire government down with him, after police charged his closest aide and seven other people, some with bribery and others with illegal spying.