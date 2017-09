Czech President Milos Zeman hands over documents to Jiri Rusnok (L) after he appointed Rusnok as new prime minister at Prague Castle, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - New Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok expects his full cabinet to be appointed by President Milos Zeman next Wednesday, CTK news agency said on Tuesday.

Rusnok is putting together a government after the resignation of center-right Prime Minister Petr Necas two weeks ago, but so far lacks sufficient support from political parties for a required parliamentary vote of confidence.