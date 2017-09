Czech presidential candidate Jan Fischer answers questions from the media after the polling stations closed for the country's first ever direct presidential election, to replace outgoing president Vaclav Klaus, in Prague January 12, 2013. REUTERS/David W Cerny

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok has chosen economist Jan Fischer to be the new finance minister, Rusnok said on Monday.

Fischer, 62, was the central European country’s caretaker prime minister in 2009-2010 and unsuccessfully ran in a presidential election in January this year.