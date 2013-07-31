Czech government to face confidence vote August 7: source

Czech President Milos Zeman (C), Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok and Minister of Finance Jan Fischer (R) pose for a group photo after the cabinet's inauguration at Prague, Castle July 10, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech parliament will hold a vote of confidence on August 7 in the new leftist cabinet, formed by allies of President Milos Zeman, a parliamentary source said on Wednesday.

The government led by Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok so far lacks the support needed to win the vote.

Its fall would extend the central European country’s political crisis, which began after the previous center-right cabinet lost power in June. Prime Minister Petr Necas resigned when his close aide was charged with bribery and illegal spying.

Prolonged political instability could derail preparations for the 2014 budget, delay measures to tackle a nearly two-year recession and hurt the country’s reputation as a stable country with a firm grip on fiscal policy.

Zeman, elected in the country’s first direct presidential election in January, appointed Rusnok against the will of the main political parties, hoping he could play the right and left-leaning factions against each other to secure support for the cabinet.

The far-left Communists have said they could support Rusnok, and the main leftist party, the Social Democrats, are undecided on whether to back the cabinet.

But the three center-right parties who formed the previous ruling coalition say they have 101 votes in the 200-seat lower house of parliament, and demand that they have another chance to form a government.