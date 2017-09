Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok addresses the media after the new Czech cabinet formed by leftist allies of President Milos Zeman lost a parliamentary vote of confidence in Prague August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok will submit his cabinet’s resignation to President Milos Zeman on Tuesday after suffering defeat in a parliamentary confidence vote, a government spokesman said.

The cabinet will stay in office in a caretaker capacity, possibly for more than two months as political parties in the central European state hone plans to hold an early election in the autumn.