Czech ruling partners say government situation getting serious

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A court decision to keep a close aide to Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas in custody due to corruption charges is seriously complicating the situation in the ruling coalition, his government partners said on Saturday.

“This piece of information of course significantly changes the situation. It is the first decision, albeit only partial,” Petr Gazdik, head of party TOP09’s parliamentary club, told Reuters, adding his party leadership would meet on Saturday evening to consider what to do.

Karolina Peake, the head of the second coalition partner LIDEM, a small liberal party, also said the situation “is more serious from hour to hour”.