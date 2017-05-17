Czech PM Sobotka accepts Ivan Pilny as nominee for finance minister

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Wednesday he accepted the nomination of ANO party politician and former Microsoft executive Ivan Pilny as new finance minister.

Pilny was proposed by the billionaire ANO founder and current Finance Minister, Andrej Babis, whom Sobotka wants dismissed due to suspicion he may have dodged taxes. Babis denies any wrongdoing.

Sobotka told reporters he expected President Milos Zeman to dismiss Babis and appoint Pilny, ending a spat that has rattled the three-party government ahead of an election due in October.