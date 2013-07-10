FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Czech PM will talk to parties to try win support
July 10, 2013 / 11:46 AM / in 4 years

New Czech PM will talk to parties to try win support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - New Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday he would negotiate with political parties to try to win support for his government in a vote of confidence that could take place around August 8.

The appointment of Rusnok’s cabinet by President Milos Zeman on Wednesday infuriated the three parties of the outgoing center-right coalition and the leftist opposition, who say Zeman bypassed parliament by selecting his long-term ally as the head of government.

Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Alison Williams

