New Czech PM will talk to parties to try win support

PRAGUE (Reuters) - New Czech Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok said on Wednesday he would negotiate with political parties to try to win support for his government in a vote of confidence that could take place around August 8.

The appointment of Rusnok’s cabinet by President Milos Zeman on Wednesday infuriated the three parties of the outgoing center-right coalition and the leftist opposition, who say Zeman bypassed parliament by selecting his long-term ally as the head of government.