New Czech PM could rule until Sept if early vote called: president

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Tuesday that new Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok could rule until September if political parties in parliament agreed to dissolve the lower house and hold an early election.

Rusnok, after being appointed by Zeman, said he wanted to form a new cabinet within two weeks and would invite experts into his administration.

Rusnok will replace Petr Necas who resigned last week in a bribery and spying scandal that involved his close aide.