Czech President Milos Zeman gestures during the appointment ceremony of Jiri Rusnok as new prime minister at Prague Castle June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech President Milos Zeman said on Wednesday he would not appoint a new prime minister for at least several weeks if the cabinet loses a parliamentary confidence vote as expected later on Wednesday.

Zeman told the lower house of parliament he would keep Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok in office pending police investigations into political corruption which contributed to the fall of the previous center-right administration.