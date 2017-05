PRAGUE Czech President Milos Zeman's office has no immediate comment on Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's decision to resign, Zeman's spokesman said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Sobotka said he would resign along with the entire cabinet in a row over past financial dealings of Finance Minister Andrej Babis. He said he would seek a meeting with the president to discuss further steps.

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)