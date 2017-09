Czech Interior Minister Martin Pecina (R) reacts to Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok as the new Czech cabinet formed by leftist allies of President Milos Zeman lost a parliamentary vote of confidence, in Prague August 7, 2013. REUTERS/Petr Josek

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech Social Democrat party leader Bohuslav Sobotka said on Thursday he believed there was sufficient support for a motion to dissolve parliament and hold an early election in the autumn.

Support for such a move grew after a new government led by Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok lost a parliamentary confidence vote on Wednesday.