Czech government raises minimum wage by eight percent: source

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech center-left government approved a plan on Thursday to raise the minimum wage by nearly 8 percent, the third increase in as many years, as economic growth eclipses EU peers.

The minimum monthly wage will increase by 700 crowns to 9,900 crowns ($407.81) a month from January 2016, a government source said on Thursday.

With the new hike, the minimum wage will have grown by 24 percent since 2013.

With the economy annual growth at 4.4 percent in the second quarter, outpacing all other European Union members, and budget deficit below EU limits, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka’s government is looking at ways to raise incomes which are still at a fraction of west European levels.

The increase will bring the government, which took power in January 2014, just below its target of having the minimum wage at 40 percent of the average, which was 25,306 crowns at the end of the first quarter.

Around 100,000 Czechs or 3 percent of the workforce receive the minimum wage, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs.