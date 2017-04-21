FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
For love of horses, Czech rider turns equine therapist
April 21, 2017

For love of horses, Czech rider turns equine therapist

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A horse walks on a water belt inside the horse rehabilitation centre in the village of Hrobice, Czech Republic, April 21, 2017.David W Cerny

HROBICE, Czech Republic (Reuters) - After a career in show jumping, Czech rider Adela Liskova has managed to spin her new career in horse dentistry into equine full-care therapy.

Her clinic – central Europe's first, founded in 2014 -- now offering a range of therapies from infrared saunas and water massage to hoof recovery and laser therapy.

"I fulfilled my dream as I see this work with horses has meaning.... I see the animal feels better after and it also makes the people around the horse better -- the rider or the owner of the horse are happy when we improve (the horse's) performance," she says.

Liskova, 40, started as a dentist for horses in her post-riding days. After seeing similar horse rehabilitation centres in the United States, Britain, Denmark and Germany, she wanted to bring the same experience to her less-well off country.

The most popular therapy at the clinic, which is 110 km (68 miles) east of Prague, is water box training, simulating walking in a river, Liskova said.

As for the teeth, Liskova is still sought after, performing the scarcely available treatment.

Reporting by Jiri Skacel for Reuters TV Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

