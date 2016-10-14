FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Historic Prague center lit up by festival
October 14, 2016 / 1:15 PM / 10 months ago

Historic Prague center lit up by festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Prague is staging its annual Signal festival, offering 23 light shows over the next three days to help entertain tourists and locals in the Czech capital.

The festival started in 2013 and has since attracted around 1 million visitors. This year, the shows include video mapping on the facade of St. Ludmila church by German artist Daniel Rossa, and "Light Sowers" by Montreal-based Mathieu Le Sourd.

"We prepared 23 installations in the wider center of Prague this year," festival director Martin Posta said.

"Most of the festival shows are free and that's why I expect the interest will be similar to last year, when more than 400,000 people were attending."

Similar light festivals are held in other major European cities.

Reporting by Jan Skacel; Writing by Robert Muller; Editing by Keith Weir

