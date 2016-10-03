FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Czech hospital bed maker LINET buys 80 pct in BORCAD Medical
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
October 3, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Czech hospital bed maker LINET buys 80 pct in BORCAD Medical

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Europe's biggest hospital bed maker LINET Group has taken an 80 percent stake in Czech peer BORCAD Medical, specializing in birthing beds and gynecological chairs, LINET said on Monday.

LINET, founded by Czech businessman Zbynek Frolik in 1990, has grown to reach over 100 markets, earning 228.4 million euros ($256.56 million) in revenue in its last fiscal year ending in March 2016.

It said BORCAD would be a good fit for its global network.

"Channelling these products through the global sales network of LINET Group will drive accelerated growth over the coming years," Frolik, a one-third owner of LINET, said in a news release.

LINET, which has headquarters and production in the Czech Republic but a holding group registered in Netherlands, has an option to raise its stake in BORCAD to 100 percent.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

($1 = 0.8902 euros)

Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.